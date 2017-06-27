A father-daughter duo has reportedly spotted UFOs in the night sky in Germany. They were feeling suspicious about something in the sky which was not visible to the naked eyes.

Also Read: Mother refuses to breastfeed "alien" baby born in Bihar, India [VIDEO]

These mysterious flying objects were not visible till they saw it using the infrared spectrum of their camera, Tyler Glockner from Secureteam 10 stated in a video.

The footage shows lights flashing while making a triangular formation. This finding was pretty mysterious and creepy as the UFOs spotted were not visible to the naked eyes and it's still not clear what it actually was.

The father and daughter wanted to remain anonymous, hence they removed the audio from the footage.

Check out this video to know more: