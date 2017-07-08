A sky gazer named Daniel captured the night sky with the help of his night vision camera, in which he accidentally captured something really strange.

The person recording the video was checking out satellites when he spotted two UFOs on closely analysing the video.

One of the UFO can be observed passing by swiftly on the left side of the screen, moments after which another UFO was observed faintly which pauses at its path and changes its direction and flies upwards.

According to UFO hunter Tyler Glockner of Secureteam 10, these UFOs are likely to have some sort of anti-gravity technology which allows them to stop suddenly and fly at an extremely quick pace.

The footage also shows other satellites which can be found moving at a really slow speed in comparison to these mysterious objects.

Check out the video in here: