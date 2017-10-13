A mysterious black ring was recently spotted hovering in central Russia, leaving motorists baffled. A couple captured the ring, which is called as "smoke vortex," on camera near the city of Krasnoyarsk.

The couple was in shock after spotting the ring in the sky. "Some black cloud. A black ring in the sky," a woman is heard saying in the video, according to Mirror. The man driving the car said that the ring is growing in size and to that the woman replied: "It's scary."

This is not the first time these black rings have been spotted in the sky. These rings have been spotted in the US, Siberia, China and even in the UK. Not only the common man, but even scientists and excited Ufologists are stunned with the number of black ring sightings.

In July, a smoke vertex was spotted in the sky in M62 near Birkenshaw in Yorkshire in the UK. The circle looked like a giant smoke ring, but according to reports there had been no fire near that area the day the ring was spotted.

In August, hundreds of beachgoers in china were left in shock when they spotted a mysterious black ring hovering in the sky. It was later revealed that the ring was just a visual effect from a performance at a nearby event.

Many believe the rings in the sky are related to extraterrestrial activities. However, author and UFO expert Nigel Watson has dismissed the theory saying "this is not something extraterrestrial."

"Smoke rings in the sky like this one look very spooky and unusual," Watson told Mail Online. "In this case it isn't an extraterrestrial spacecraft from planet Zog sent by evil aliens, but the byproduct of cannon fire of a battle reenactment at the nearby Yorkshire Wartime Event."

Another UFO expert has debunked the theory and said these designs are caused by smoke vortices.

"Despite exotic theories about UFOs, aliens, or portals to other dimensions, I believe there's a decidedly down-to-earth explanation here. A so-called smoke vortex can arise when you have a blast through a circular structure like a smokestack. So these weird effects can be caused by accident — or indeed by design," UFO expert Nick Pope told Mail Online.