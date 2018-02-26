Two US fighter jets were spotted dog fighting a mysterious craft above Nevada's top secret military base -- Area 51-- by UFO hunters. It is being reported that the unidentified anomaly was too small to fit a person.

The images of the two jets and the mysterious object flying over Lincoln County, Nevada, were revealed by UFO hunters Tim Doyle and Tracey Su.

"Tracy noticed a couple of jet fighters dog fighting, so she popped off a couple pictures," Doyle was quoted as saying by Express.

"It wasn't until we got back home when we started reviewing the pictures that we noticed a third object. What in the world is this? It looks like some kind of triangular unmanned drone. Because it's definitely too small to have a person inside of it and after reviewing the pictures, it definitely looks as though the three crafts are interacting with each other. It's like a three-plane dogfight," he added.

A tiny craft can be seen in the images captured by the UFO hunters which appears to be different in shape compared to the other jets.

Tim and Tracy had set up a camp 12 miles away from Area 51 with an aim to expose the secrets regarding UFOs hiding in the US Air Force facility. "We'll spend the night and seek UFOs and see what else happens," Doyle said.

"Welcome to Area 51, tonight we are UFO hunting in front of the most mysterious and secretive military installation in the entire world and we've got all the equipment set up tonight. We are taking a look at Orion's Belt live on the television and that is coming live through our video camera here."

"We have a still camera setup where we are taking still shots repetitively to see if we see any blinking lights, maybe any dark objects, any lights out operations that might be going on," he added.

Area 51 is a highly classified remote detachment of Edwards Air Force Base, within the Nevada Test and Training Range, which is said to be heavily involved in top secret projects.

Check out the images in this video: