While Ronda Rousey is in the middle of one of the leanest phases of her life and career, UFC's Derrick Lewis, nicknamed the 'Black Beast', is possibly taking full advantage of her situation. While one might feel for Rousey at this moment, this could also see her going for a full war cry against Lewis, a heavyweight fighter.

READ: The possible top five UFC fighters in 2017 | UFC schedule for 2017.

Lewis, 32, has turned his attention to the 30-year-old Rousey and is teasing her with embarrassing posts on his Instagram where he has photoshopped the former queen of the UFC in rather disgusting images!

It all started after the American fighter, whose billed weight is 118 kilos, as against Rousey's 61, defeated her boyfriend Travis Browne via a brutal second-round Knock-Out (KO) at the UFC Fight Night event in Halifax, Canada, on Sunday, February 19.

In the post-fight press conference, the 'Black Beast', who has a 18-4-0 (1 No Contest) record in MMA, even took the name of Rousey, much to the dismay of the UFC fans and announcers present on the occasion.

Post fight interview of the century p1 pic.twitter.com/dCXaeNxvxr — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) February 20, 2017

Browne is yet to comment on Lewis' antics, and so is his girlfriend. Their silence, however, seems to fuel the 'Black Beast' as he continues to tease and flirt with the greatest female MMA fighter of all time, via Instagram.

Check out his Instagram posts

?? A post shared by Derrick Lewis (@thebeastufc) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:53am PST

Lol @as_shopped_as_it_gets_ A post shared by Derrick Lewis (@thebeastufc) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:01pm PST