After an embarrassing loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in a fight that lasted just 48 seconds, Ronda Rousey continued her media blackout and did not show up for her post-fight interview. Amanda Nunes' first punch stunned Rousey and after that, she just could not defend herself. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion looked out of her depth engaging with Nunes in the octagon.

The next day she did come out with a statement stating she was grateful to her fans and she needed some time to reflect on what happened.

"I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me. Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes -- even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly -- it doesn't work how you planned."

"I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda. I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding," ESPN quoted Rousey as saying.

Ronda Rousey's mom, AnnMarie De Mars, who herself is a former Judo World Champion, is hopeful that her daughter will quit the sport now following her second consecutive loss and also stated she was never a fan of Ronda's MMA career.

"I would like to see her retire. I would have liked to see her retire a long time ago. Who wants to see their kid get hit? Cause she's got a lot of talent in a lot of other things. Movies, writing, producing, she's really, really smart. I told her that at the beginning when she started this. I said you're smart and beautiful — let the stupid people get punched in the face. Sorry stupid people," Metro.co.uk quoted Ronda's mom as saying.

If we are to go by rumours, Ronda Rousey might indeed retire from the sport for good but for now, the UFC world will just have to wait and see what the future holds for her. There are also rumours that WWE is really keen on signing her, but no official confirmation has been made. Whatever Ronda Rousey decides to do in future, no one can forget the impact she has had on women's MMA and the fact that she is the main reason why so many young women are taking up the sport now.