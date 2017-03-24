One of the most prominent faces in the UFC -- barring the fighters, the announcers, the commentators and Dana White -- is Arianny Celeste. Who? The octagon girl sizzling in a bikini, seen in the middle of the fights with the fight round placards, for over a decade now.
We all love Celeste, truth be told and we have always drooled on her hot-bod. The 31-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, girl has now taken our interest to the next level by shedding her top and donning nothing but just a barely-there thong to help ring in the summer season early in Mexico.
Yes, she absolutely threw away her bikini to go for a topless swim in the Caribbean.
Check out her topless photos here
Celeste, who has been with the UFC since 2006, has won the UFC's 'ring girl of the year' award for as many as six times now at the world MMA awards event, and no matter, however the competition be from the likes of Vanessa Hanson, Brittney Palmer or Rachelle Leah, Arianny Celeste still continues to rule the roost.
Her pink and blue thong has now brought the spotlight on her yet again.
She is currently vacationing at the Azulik Resort in Mexico, known for being one of the most eco-friendly hotels in Tulum, Mexico.
More about Arriany Celeste
Born on: November 1985 in Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC debut: 2006
Height: 5'5"
Martial arts known: Muay thai, kick boxing
Marital status: Single
Ex-boyfriend: Praveen Chandra
Previous shows and photoshoots: Playboy magazine, Maxim, Overhaulin' (TV show on cars), FHM, Sports Illustrated