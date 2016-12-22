The last time Ronda Rousey was in the octagon, she was handed a beating she would never forget by Holly Holm at UFC 193 where she also lost her prized possession, the UFC Bantamweight title. It's been more than a year since that day and now Ronda Rousey is all set to get back into the octagon at UFC 207, where she will fight Amanda Nunes as she looks to reclaim her title.

Ever since UFC President Dana White announced the fight, Ronda Rousey has kept to herself, not doing any press conferences and just concentrating on training and getting ready for the big day. Perhaps what Ronda is doing is the right thing at the moment and when the time comes, she will let her fists do the talking, and maybe she feels this way she has a better chance of winning her title back.

After her first ever loss in the UFC, Ronda Rousey was crushed emotionally and physically. Things went so bad for her in that fight that she needed a plastic surgery to treat a bad cut on her lip. She also appeared to put on a lot of weight, which was a major talking point in the UFC.

But since then, she has been training really hard and is determined to win her title back. If her posts on her Instagram account are anything to go by, we should believe her hashtag about UFC 207: #fearthereturn.

