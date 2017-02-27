Since her humiliating loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, a lot of rumours have surfaced regarding Ronda Rousey's future. While some say that she could be on her way to WWE and could make an appearance at WrestleMania 33, some say she could be moving to Hollywood after she landed a role on NBC's Blindspot.

Rousey was expected to defeat Nunes and regain her UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship after losing to Holly Holm at UFC 197, which was her comeback fight after being out of the sport for more than a year. But she ended up losing in 48 seconds of the very first round.

A lot of people expected Rousey to retire from the sport after that, but her recent posts on Instagram suggest that she still has some fight left in her. Her most recent post on Instagram read: 'A ship in the harbor is safe, but that's not what ships are for.'

Ronda Rousey is known for posting a lot of inspirational quotes on her Instagram account. After her loss to Nunes in December 2016, she had quoted JK Rowling: "And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life".

Following that post, a lot of UFC fans thought that Ronda Rousey could in fact be returning to the octagon soon. Whenever Rousey does quote something on Instagram, she does it in a very cryptic manner and no one can really understand what she means by it. UFC fans from around the world will be hoping her most recent post is a sign that she is not yet ready to hang up her gloves.

UFC President Dana White said in a recent interview that she was done from the sport and she would be living her life outside of fighting, but Rousey is yet to come out with a statement regarding her future. Until then, her fans can remain optimistic about her return.