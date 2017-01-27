Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) veteran Anderson Silva has said in a recent interview that he will be willing to drop down his weight category this year while hoping to challenge UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor.

Also raed: Top UFC fighters to look out for in 2017

Silva also said that he wants to fight McGregor to test himself and feels that he would offer him an interesting challenge.

"Now that I'm old, I'm beginning to challenge everyone. Oh, I want to beat this dwarf... what's the boy's name again? McGregor. It is not provocation. It's just that I forget, I'm old. Old men know what it's like. I have this urge to test myself against him," the Daily Star quoted Silva, 41 and 13 years senior to McGregor, as saying.

Silva also added that he does not want to challenge McGregor for his title but fight him because he is an interesting martial-arts expert.

"I'd like to test myself against Conor because he's an interesting martial artist. His stand-up game is an intelligent game. Not because he's champion now but for the martial arts challenge."

"I'd like to see how these stand-up techniques, his and mine, would mix, and how that would go. But not to fight for a belt or anything like that. For the challenge, an interest, that thing about knowing how a fight like this would go," Silva was quoted as saying.

Before getting a chance to step into the octagon with Conor McGregor, Silva has a middleweight fight against Derek Brunson coming up on February 11 at UFC 208 and with no wins in his last five encounters, the Brazilian fighter badly needs a victory.

Silva has been branded as one of the best MMA expert by UFC president Dana White and a lot of other MMA fighters and if he and McGregor were to get into the arena anytime soon, it would certainly make an interesting fight to watch.