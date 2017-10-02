UFC superstar Cody Garbrandt, often referred to as the next big draw in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), has taken to Instagram to announce the wonderful news of him expecting a child with partner Danielle Pimsanguan (Danny Pimsanguan).

Garbrandt's heartwarming Instagram post on Sunday:

My wife and I are excited to announce that we're expecting the biggest blessing of our lives!! Can't wait to start this next chapter with you @pimsanguan ??❤️??#TheGarbrandts #MyMotivation A post shared by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Garbrandt and Pimsanguan are set to be blessed with their newborn on March 2018.

Often compared to the UFC's current No.1 draw Conor McGregor, Garbrandt -- the current UFC Bantamweight champion -- is definitely one of the rising stars of the sport. He is scheduled to take on TJ Dillashaw in the UFC 217 pay-per-view event at the Madison Square Garden in New York this November 4.

A win for the 26-year-old Garbrandt will do wonders to his career; he is undefeated in MMA so far with 11 wins from 11 fights.

More about Danielle Pimsanguan

Born: June 23, 1986 in Orange County, CA.

Profession: Model at Wet Republic

Garbrandt has dated fellow UFC Strawweight fighter Paige VanZant in the past.

The newborn could be the most-happening MMA baby of 2018. This year, the title has been held by Conor Junior. McGregor and partner Dee Devlin were blessed with a baby boy, earlier this year.

Like father, like son, McGregor Jr could also be set for fighting as a career!

"I have a son now. When he grows up I'm going to put him into sport. I believe sport is the best thing you can do often hold," McGregor spoke during a Q&A session with fans last week in Glasgow, Scotland.

"I've already begun training him. He's already leaps and bounds ahead of schedule. He's only five months old. He can stand balance on his feet. I have this little method where I have him doing a squat."

"I lie him on my legs. I lift my legs up and I put him in the squat position and then hold his hands and then hold him and he raises himself up in a squat."