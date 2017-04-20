Arianny Celeste, one of the most gorgeous octagon girls in the UFC, has teased her fans with an absolute savage photo of her in a lacy black bikini. The post was intended to be a good night message from the 31-year-old, but we doubt if anyone have had a sound sleep after watching the photo.

Celeste, who is almost as popular as the fighters, has been a part of the UFC since 2006. She is seen in almost every UFC event around the world and the MMA fans wait with bated breath to get a glance on her after the end of each round, as she carries the round number placard across the octagon...and plants a kiss to the camera.

She recently went for a topless swim in the Caribbean.

Celeste, currently single, started out doing risque photoshoots at revered fashion magazines like the Playboy, Maxim, FHM and Sports Illustrated. She also remained the host for a TV show on cars, called Overhaulin'.

The 5'5" Las Vegas, Nevada girl, also has a website of her own where she sells all her merchandises -- ranging from ping pong tables to t-shirts...to even sexy socks.

Celeste was in a relationship with Praveen Chandra in the past.