Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou is going to be nothing like it. A fight that personifies nothing but brute force. There isn't any reason why we cannot call this heavyweight match the biggest ever power-on-power and strength-on-strength juggernaut street fight in the history of combat sports.

Pound-for-pound, UFC heavyweight champion Miocic is one of the best fighters in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) at the moment. However, Ngannou is bringing something to the octagon at UFC 220 that can send a chill down the spine even to the best of heavyweight fighters.

The Cameroonian, nicknamed the 'Predator', not only looks like a beast but his octagon skills and punching power is also jaw-dropping. Weighing in at 263 lbs in the UFC 220 official weigh-ins as compared to Miocic's 246 lbs, Ngannou has the record of hitting the hardest punch in the history of mankind.

His punching power was measured as being over 129,000 units, last year.

Ngannou's brutal knockout of Alastair Overeem at UFC 218 last December also left the entire MMA community in awe.

Ngannou has a 3-inch reach advantage over Miocic at 83 inches.

Miocic vs Ngannou: Stats comparison

Stipe Miocic Francis Ngannou Official weigh-in weight 246 lbs 263 lbs Age 35 31 MMA record 17-2-0 11-1-0 Reach 80 inches 83 inches Height 1.93 m 1.93 m UFC fights won via KO/TKO 9 5 UFC fights won via sumbission 0 1

Miocic surprisingly remains the underdog for this fight but everyone knows the American can join the elite list of the legendary heavyweight fighters in the UFC if he manages to get the win over Ngannou.

He won the UFC heavyweight championship in 2016 at UFC 198, defeating Fabricio Werdum via a first round KO. He then successfully defended the title twice against Alastair Overeem and Junior dos Santos at UFC 203 and UFC 211 respectively.

Miocic knocked out both his opponents again in the first round of their fight.

UFC 220: How to watch live

Date: January 20

Time: 10 pm ET (8:30 am IST - Sunday morning)

Venue: Boston, MA

TV channels: Sony ESPN/HD (India), PPV (USA, Canada)

Live streaming: UFC TV (not available in India)