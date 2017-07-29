Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fans around the world have waited and waited for this special day and it is finally happening! The HUGE rematch between the current UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former champion Jon 'Bones' Jones is scheduled for this Saturday July 29.

This is the biggest UFC card of the year so far and we see no reason as to why it cannot be!

Even fans faced a lot of nerves ahead of the two juggernauts' weigh-in. The questions troubling almost everyone -- can Cormier cut down his weight right in time for the UFC 214 weigh-in and is Jones absolutely drug-fee.

Thankfully, nothing disappointing or shocking happened. Both fighters are now lined up for a battle that has been building up since a lot of months. Immense animosity and hatred for each other over a year and a half.

It all gets down and dirty inside the octagon at the Honda Center in California.

The UFC 214 fight card is absolutely a beauty. In the co-main event, we have one of the most decorated jiu-jitsu artists in the history of the MMA sport, Demian Maia, taking on the UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Many are considering this as an absolute mismatch as Woodley is a highly decorated striker and an accomplished wrestler, with an insane takedown defence. Having said that, Maia is a veteran for a reason. Once he manages to get a firm grip of Woodley in the fight, it will be all over for the champion.

We also have an explosive match lined-up in the women's featherweight division. Veteran MMA fighter Cris Cyborg is up against Tonya Evinger in what is being tipped as a completely one-sided match.

However, if the fight manages to go to the ground, Tonya might find her mojo and we could be in for an upset.

Now, although an explosive welterweight fight is lined up for the UFC 214 co-main event, the fight of the night could be the one taking place between two veterans of the sport -- 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler and 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone. The fight is scheduled for three rounds and if it indeed goes the distance, MMA fans surely will have a treat in store with enough technical acumen in show as well as some vicious action.

UFC 214: Main fight card

Weight division Fight Championship fight? Light heavyweight (205 lbs) Daniel Cormier (C) vs Jon Jones Yes Welterweight (170 lbs) Tyron Woodley (C) vs Demian Maia Yes Women's Featherweight (145 lbs) Cris Cyborg vs Tonya Evinger Yes (Vacant title) Welterweight (170 lbs) Robbie Lawler vs Cowboy Cerrone No Light heavyweight (205 lbs) Jimi Manuwa vs Volkan Oezdemir No

UFC 214 schedule

Date : July 29

: July 29 Time : 10 pm ET (7:30 am IST, 3 am BST -- Sunday)

: 10 pm ET (7:30 am IST, 3 am BST -- Sunday) Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

Where to watch live

India - Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD.

US, Canada - PPV.

Brazil - Combate.

UK, Ireland - BT Sport 2.

Australia - Main Event.

New Zealand - Sky Sports Arena.

Live streams - UFC TV, YouTube (not available in the UK, Brazil, and India).