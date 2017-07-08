UFC 213 is set to be one of the biggest Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) pay-per-view (PPV) events of the calendar year 2017. The fight card is absolutely stacked and star-studded.

While the event is headlined by a women's bantamweight championship bout between the champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, the other fights on the main card are also noteworthy.

There is Yoel Romero, Anthony Pettis, the juggernauts Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum fight in UFC 213 as well.

Full main card fights

Weight division Title fight Amanda Nunes (C) vs Valentina Shevchenko Women's bantamweight Yes Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker Middleweight Interim Daniel Omielańczuk vs Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight No Fabricio Werdum vs Alistair Overeem Heavyweight No Anthony Pettis vs Jim Miller Lightweight No

Weigh-in results

Main event: Amanda Nunes (135) vs Valentina Shevchenko (134.5)

Co-main Event: Yoel Romero (185) vs Robert Whittaker (184.5)

UFC 213 schedule

Date: July 8

Time: 10pm EST (7:30 am IST - Sunday, 3 am BST - Sunday)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Where to watch live

India - Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD.

US, Canada - PPV.

Brazil - Combate.

UK, Ireland - BT Sport 2.

Australia - Main Event.

New Zealand - Sky Sports Arena.

Live streams - UFC TV, YouTube (not available in the UK, Brazil, and India).