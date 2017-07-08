UFC 213 is set to be one of the biggest Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) pay-per-view (PPV) events of the calendar year 2017. The fight card is absolutely stacked and star-studded.
While the event is headlined by a women's bantamweight championship bout between the champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, the other fights on the main card are also noteworthy.
There is Yoel Romero, Anthony Pettis, the juggernauts Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum fight in UFC 213 as well.
Full main card fights
|Weight division
|Title fight
|Amanda Nunes (C) vs Valentina Shevchenko
|Women's bantamweight
|Yes
|Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|Interim
|Daniel Omielańczuk vs Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|No
|Fabricio Werdum vs Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|No
|Anthony Pettis vs Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|No
Weigh-in results
Main event: Amanda Nunes (135) vs Valentina Shevchenko (134.5)
Co-main Event: Yoel Romero (185) vs Robert Whittaker (184.5)
They will run it back!!@Amanda_Leoa vs @BulletValentina 2 goes down TOMORROW | LIVE on PPV #UFC213 pic.twitter.com/Q4wraDfYNu— UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2017
UFC 213 schedule
- Date: July 8
- Time: 10pm EST (7:30 am IST - Sunday, 3 am BST - Sunday)
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Where to watch live
India - Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD.
US, Canada - PPV.
Brazil - Combate.
UK, Ireland - BT Sport 2.
Australia - Main Event.
New Zealand - Sky Sports Arena.
Live streams - UFC TV, YouTube (not available in the UK, Brazil, and India).