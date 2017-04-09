The way in which Daniel Cormier defeated Anthony Johnson to retain his UFC light heavyweight championship was similar to how he won the first time the two fighters squared off. This time, however, Cormier needed even less time to produce the exact same result in his rematch against Johnson in the main event at UFC 210.

The first time they squared off, Cormier needed less than three rounds to lock in a rear-naked choke to submit Johnson and he once again locked in the rear-naked choke forcing Johnson to submit. This time he locked it in and put Johnson away in the second round despite suffering a broken nose during the first five minutes of the fight.

While the final result of the match might have not surprised a lot of UFC fans, the fact that Johnson announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the fight came as a bigger surprise. Immediately after the fight was over, Cormier told commentator Joe Rogan to speak to Johnson first, who made a shocking announcement.

"This was my last fight. I didn't even tell Dana White, I didn't tell anybody. My coaches knew, my family knew, my friends knew; I didn't want any distractions. I have to thank you all for being there for me," Johnson said.

"I gave my commitment to another job, something that I've been wanting to do for a while; it's not MMA-related or anything like that. It's just time for me to move on to something else. I'm tired of getting punched and rolling around on the ground with guys and stuff like that. Ain't nothing fun about that."

Following that announcement, Johnson quickly made his way to the locker room but Cormier was not done celebrating his victory. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion was booed a lot but that did not affect him at all. During his interview with Rogan, he turned his attention to Jimi Manuwa saying you can't beat me.

Then he went after former champion Jon Jones, who is currently serving a one-year suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, asking if he was even eligible to fight yet.

I told Jimi stop pretending he wants me. He don't want none of this. You can't beat me, Jimi. Jimi, you could come in here with your bare knuckle and punch me. I will eat that. I will eat that! You can't beat me, Jimi. You can't beat me, you know it. Don't lie to yourself. I like Corey Anderson but you just beat Corey Anderson. Sit down, young man," Cormier said.

Is that guy even eligible to fight yet? Don't talk to me about a guy that's ineligible. When you get your [expletive] together and you're ready to fight, I'm here waiting for you! You know it. I've been waiting for two years."