All eyes are on Ronda Rousey -- one of the most lethal MMA fighters ever to step into the UFC -- as she makes her much-awaited return to the octagon this Friday for UFC 207. The 29-year-old is vying to get her UFC women's bantamweight title back from Amanda Nunes.

Since her loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 more than a year back, the championship has been held by Holm, Miesha Tate and Nunes. However, many believe if there is one person who SHOULD hold the title, it is none but Ronda!

She debuted at UFC 157 in 2013 and defeated Liz Carmouche via a round 1 submission to win the women's title. After five title defenses, she lost the title to Holm in November last year.

Apart from the cracking main event, UFC men's bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz goes into a title defense against the highly-rated Cody Garbrandt, who is undefeated in his MMA career.

While the UFC pay-per-view (PPV) remains a great one to end the year on a high note, there are two disappointing developments. Veteran heavyweight Cain Velasquez was slated to take on Fabricio Werdum, but that match was pulled out of the card after the Nevada State Athletic Commission found Velasquez unfit to participate in the fight owing to the 34-year-old struggling with back issues pertaining to his sciatic nerve.

Also, popular voice of the UFC and play-by-play commentator, Mike Goldberg, will be commentating for the final time at UFC 207 as his contract with the MMA promotion comes to an end with the conclusion of 2016.

UFC 207: Fight card

Main card

Women's bantamweight championship: Amanda Nunes (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Men's bantamweight championship: Dominick Cruz vs Cody Garbrandt

Men's bantamweight: TJ Dillashaw vs John Lineker

Welterweight: Dong Hyun Kim vs Tarec Saffiedine

Flyweight: Louis Smolka vs Ray Borg

UFC 207 schedule

Date: December 30

Time: 10 pm EST / 7 pm PST (8.30 am IST, 3 am GMT)

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV guide: Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD (India), PayPerView (US, Canada), BT Sport 2 (UK), Combate (Brazil), Main Event (Australia).

Predictions: Ronda Rousey becomes the champion once again, Dominick Cruz defends his title successfully.