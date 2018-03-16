Arsenal will discover who they face in the quarter-finals of the Europa League when the draw gets underway at 5:30 pm IST at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Gunners are the only Premier League club in the draw. Atletico Madrid, CSKA Moscow, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Marseille, RB Salzburg and Sporting Lisbon round out the eight teams left in the competition.

Similar to the round of 16, the quarter-final draw is an open draw with no seeding or country protection involved. The side drawn first will play the first leg at home April 5, with the return leg scheduled for April 12.

The draw will be conducted by former Barcelona and Lyon defender Eric Abidal, who is UEFA's ambassador for the Europa League final to be played May 16 at the Stade de Lyon.

Arsenal sealed their place in the quarter-final stage of a European competition for the first time since 2010 with a comfortable 5-1 aggregate win over Italian giants AC Milan.

The Gunners are among the favorites to win the tournament, with the victors assured of a place in next season's Champions League.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said he would like to avoid Spain's Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final draw.

"Maybe the team that's the biggest favorite is Atletico Madrid but anyway what I like doesn't matter too much because I have no influence," the Frenchman was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"We have to wait until tomorrow and see who we get. If we get Atletico, we get Atletico."

Where to watch

The quarter-final draw will be broadcast live on Sony Six. Live streams of the draw can be accessed on UEFA's official website and the Sony LIV app on mobile phones and tablet devices.

Clubs in the draw

Arsenal (England), Atletico Madrid (Spain), CSKA Moscow (Russia), Lazio (Italy), RB Leipzig (Germany), Marseille (France), RB Salzburg (Austria), Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)