The UEFA Champions League action is returning this mid-week with some mouthwatering fixtures involving the Europe's elite football clubs. The teams clash swords in the group stages of the tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.
All the 32 sides have played two matches each and there are four fixtures more to be played by the respective teams, before the round of 16 fixtures get under way.
Complete schedule of matches, TV guide, times in India:
Tuesday October 17
Spartak Moscow vs Sevilla (LIVE)
Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning
TV channel: Sony ESPN/HD
RB Leipzig vs Porto
Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning
TV channel: None
Monaco vs Besiktas
Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning
TV channel: None
Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur (LIVE)
Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning
TV channel: Sony Ten 2/HD
APOEL vs Borussia Dortmund
Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning
TV channel: None
Manchester City vs Napoli (LIVE)
Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning
TV channel: Sony Ten 3/HD
Feyenoord vs Shaktar Donetsk
Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning
TV channel: None
Maribor vs Liverpool (LIVE)
Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning
TV channel: Sony Ten 1/HD
Wednesday October 18
Qarabag vs Atletico Madrid
Time: 9:30 pm IST
TV channel: None
Anderlecht vs Paris St Germain (LIVE)
Time: 12:15 am IST - Thursday morning
TV channel: Sony Ten 3/HD
Benfica vs Manchester United (LIVE)
Time: 12:15 am IST - Thursday morning
TV channel: Sony Six/HD
CSKA Moscow vs Basel
Time: 12:15 am IST - Thursday morning
TV channel: None
Bayern Munich vs Celtic
Time: 12:15 am IST - Thursday morning
TV channel: None
Juventus vs Sporting CP (LIVE)
Time: 12:15 am IST - Thursday morning
TV channel: Sony ESPN/HD
Barcelona vs Olympiakos (LIVE)
Time: 12:15 am IST - Thursday morning
TV channel: Sony Ten 1/HD
Chelsea vs Roma (LIVE)
Time: 12:15 am IST - Thursday morning
TV channel: Sony Ten 2/HD
Note: All the matches will be live on Sony Liv, available via PC or mobile app