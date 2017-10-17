The UEFA Champions League action is returning this mid-week with some mouthwatering fixtures involving the Europe's elite football clubs. The teams clash swords in the group stages of the tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All the 32 sides have played two matches each and there are four fixtures more to be played by the respective teams, before the round of 16 fixtures get under way.

Complete schedule of matches, TV guide, times in India:

Tuesday October 17

Spartak Moscow vs Sevilla (LIVE)

Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning

TV channel: Sony ESPN/HD

RB Leipzig vs Porto

Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning

TV channel: None

Monaco vs Besiktas

Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning

TV channel: None

Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur (LIVE)

Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning

TV channel: Sony Ten 2/HD

APOEL vs Borussia Dortmund

Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning

TV channel: None

Manchester City vs Napoli (LIVE)

Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning

TV channel: Sony Ten 3/HD

Feyenoord vs Shaktar Donetsk

Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning

TV channel: None

Maribor vs Liverpool (LIVE)

Time: 12:15 am IST - Wednesday morning

TV channel: Sony Ten 1/HD

Wednesday October 18

Qarabag vs Atletico Madrid

Time: 9:30 pm IST

TV channel: None

Anderlecht vs Paris St Germain (LIVE)

Time: 12:15 am IST - Thursday morning

TV channel: Sony Ten 3/HD

Benfica vs Manchester United (LIVE)

Time: 12:15 am IST - Thursday morning

TV channel: Sony Six/HD

CSKA Moscow vs Basel

Time: 12:15 am IST - Thursday morning

TV channel: None

Bayern Munich vs Celtic

Time: 12:15 am IST - Thursday morning

TV channel: None

Juventus vs Sporting CP (LIVE)

Time: 12:15 am IST - Thursday morning

TV channel: Sony ESPN/HD

Barcelona vs Olympiakos (LIVE)

Time: 12:15 am IST - Thursday morning

TV channel: Sony Ten 1/HD

Chelsea vs Roma (LIVE)

Time: 12:15 am IST - Thursday morning

TV channel: Sony Ten 2/HD