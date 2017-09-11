The elite club competition in the world, Champions League is set to start with some mouth-watering matches lined up for matchday 1 on Tuesday (September 12) and Wednesday (September 13). Barcelona's clash with Juventus is going to be one of the biggest contests while Tottenham Hotspur versus Borussia Dortmund could prove to be an interesting affair as well.

However, one has to understand that all the 32 teams have deservedly earned their right to feature in the competition. Some of the teams made it via playoffs including Liverpool before the main draw of the Champions League.

Not a single team can be termed weak, but there are sides like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG and Manchester United, which are always looked upon as the elite clubs in world football.

The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups, with the top two going through to the knockout stages. The draw, which took place last month, has been favourable for most teams, but Group H can be termed as the 'group of death' as it includes Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and APOEL.

The Champions League is always interesting, as it can throw big surprises. No one can be taken for granted, which keeps all teams on their toes. However, the competition becomes even bigger during the knockout stages, which will witness some big teams go head-to-head as well.

Football fans can sit back, relax and enjoy Champions League for the next nine months or so, which promises to be highly entertaining with some thrilling action to be cherished.

Here is a look at all the eight groups

Group Teams A Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow B Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic C Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic D Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting E Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor F Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord G Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig H Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Apoel

Matchday 1

12 September

Matches Venue Time Olympiacos vs Sporting CP Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST Barcelona vs Juventus Camp Nou 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST Roma vs Atletico Stadio Olimpico 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST Chelsea vs Qarabag Stamford Bridge 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST Celtic vs PSG Celtic Park 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST Bayern Munich vs Anderlecht Allianz Arena 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST Manchester United vs Basel Old Trafford 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST Benfica vs CSKA Moscow Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST

13th September

Matches Venue Time Tottenham vs Dortmund Wembley Stadium 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST Real Madrid vs APOEL Bernabeu 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST Porto vs Besiktas Estádio de Dragao 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST RB Leizpig vs Monaco RB Arena 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST Shakhtar Donesk vs Napoli OSK Metalist Stadion 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST Liverpool vs Sevilla Anfield 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST Feynoord vs Manchester City Stadion Feijenoord 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST Maribor vs Spartak Moskva Stadion Ljudski vrt 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST

TV Listings and live streaming

India: TV: TEN Network. Live streaming: Sony Liv.

UK: TV: BT Sport. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

USA: TV: Fox Sports. Live streaming: Fox Soccer 2 Go.

Middle East: TV: beIN Sports. Live streaming: beIN Sports connect.

Spain: Bein Sports, Movistar+,

Italy: Premium Sport HD

Germany: TV: Sky Sports.

France: TV: beIN Sports 1. Live streaming: beIN Sports connect.