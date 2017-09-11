Uefa Champions League 2017-18 group stage draw Close
The elite club competition in the world, Champions League is set to start with some mouth-watering matches lined up for matchday 1 on Tuesday (September 12) and Wednesday (September 13). Barcelona's clash with Juventus is going to be one of the biggest contests while Tottenham Hotspur versus Borussia Dortmund could prove to be an interesting affair as well.

However, one has to understand that all the 32 teams have deservedly earned their right to feature in the competition. Some of the teams made it via playoffs including Liverpool before the main draw of the Champions League.

Not a single team can be termed weak, but there are sides like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG and Manchester United, which are always looked upon as the elite clubs in world football.

The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups, with the top two going through to the knockout stages. The draw, which took place last month, has been favourable for most teams, but Group H can be termed as the 'group of death' as it includes Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and APOEL.

The Champions League is always interesting, as it can throw big surprises. No one can be taken for granted, which keeps all teams on their toes. However, the competition becomes even bigger during the knockout stages, which will witness some big teams go head-to-head as well.

Champions League, Champions League live streaming
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Football fans can sit back, relax and enjoy Champions League for the next nine months or so, which promises to be highly entertaining with some thrilling action to be cherished. 

Here is a look at all the eight groups 

Group Teams
A Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow
B Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic
D Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting
E Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor
F Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord
G Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig
H Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Apoel

Matchday 1

12 September 

Matches  Venue  Time 
Olympiacos vs Sporting CP Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST 
Barcelona vs Juventus Camp Nou 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST
Roma vs Atletico  Stadio Olimpico  7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST
Chelsea vs Qarabag Stamford Bridge 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST
Celtic vs PSG Celtic Park 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST
Bayern Munich vs Anderlecht Allianz Arena 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST
Manchester United vs Basel  Old Trafford  7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST
Benfica vs CSKA Moscow Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST

13th September 

Matches Venue Time
Tottenham vs Dortmund Wembley Stadium 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST
Real Madrid vs APOEL Bernabeu 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST
Porto vs Besiktas Estádio de Dragao 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST
RB Leizpig vs Monaco  RB Arena 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST
Shakhtar Donesk vs Napoli OSK Metalist Stadion  7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST
Liverpool vs Sevilla  Anfield  7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST
Feynoord vs Manchester City Stadion Feijenoord 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST
Maribor vs Spartak Moskva  Stadion Ljudski vrt 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST

TV Listings and live streaming 

India: TV: TEN Network. Live streaming: Sony Liv.

UK: TV: BT Sport. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

USA: TV: Fox Sports. Live streaming: Fox Soccer 2 Go.

Middle East: TV: beIN Sports. Live streaming: beIN Sports connect.

Spain: Bein Sports, Movistar+, 

Italy: Premium Sport HD 

Germany: TV: Sky Sports. 

France: TV: beIN Sports 1. Live streaming: beIN Sports connect.

 