Uttarayan/Makar Sankranti is almost here, but Raees makers have already released their festival song Udi Udi Jaye. Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan looked phenomenal in the song, released on January 12, which celebrates Gujarat's biggest kite flying festival.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan response to his cameo in Salman Khan's Tubelight

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia, Udi Udi Jaye gives a glimpse of the amazing chemistry between Mahira and SRK. While the Pakistani actress looks gorgeous in traditional attires, SRK nails it with his killer looks.

Mahira is seen wearing red-yellow ghagra choli and SRK has donned a white pathan suit with red dupatta around his neck. Both of them will be seen doing garba and will also light the sky with lanterns.

Shah Rukh shared the song on social media with a caption: "It's almost Makar Sankranti, dil ki patang dekho #UdiUdiJaye."

The story of Raees is set in the 1980s and SRK plays the role of a Gujarati bootlegger. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the movie is set to hit screens on January 25. The film will clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil at the box office.

Meanwhile, watch the festival song Udi Udi Jaye from Raees here: