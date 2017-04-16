Uday Chopra shared his opinion on the debate around fairness creams encouraging racism. However, the film-maker ended up being trolled on Twitter for comparing fairness creams to hair colour products.

Sanjay Gupta targets Shah Rukh Khan in a tweet, deletes post later;Twitterati trolls him

Uday opined that using fairness cream is a personal choice, and it has nothing to do with racism. "What is this nonsense with fairness creams. If fairness creams are racist then so is hair color. It's a personal choice! #NotRacist," he first tweeted.

The Mohabbatein actor further said that using or not using fairness creams is an issue of self-esteem and not a race issue. "On fairness creams. If you need to use it, do it. It's not a race issue, it's a self esteem issue. Don't do it if you think you are fine!" Uday said.

People then started ridiculing Uday on the micro-blogging site. Uday initiated a discussion on the same topic on his Facebook page as well, but ended up being trolled there too. There were very few people, who agreed with Uday's opinion.

Uday also replied to some of the trolling tweets and was very polite about it. He then ended the discussion with another tweet saying, "The thing people need to understand about me, is that I don't mind if you hate me, I'm used to it. I'll still say what I think."

Check some of the tweets that trolled him.

Please give me what you're smoking. https://t.co/bvLVsBhrEY — Nidhi Razdan (@RazdanNidhi) 15 April 2017

@udaychopra Of course! Pls keep rambling on and display your high IQ to the world. Slow clap! — Richa (@GRicha86) 16 April 2017

@udaychopra It shouldn't be a self esteem issue . That's the entire debate . The society shouldn't give a pedestal of esteem to the fair skinned . — Satwik (@Satwik07) 14 April 2017

Abhay Deol, on April 12, had raised the issue by sharing screenshots of popular Bollywood celebs endorsing various fairness creams at different points of time. He had taken sarcastic jibes at stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor among others.

Although many celebrities mentioned in his posts did not react to it, Sonam had hit back by sharing a screenshot of Abhay's cousin sister Esha Deol endorsing a similar product. Sonam had tagged Abhay on the Twitter post and asked if he would like to say something about Esha doing the same.

Abhay had responded saying that what Esha did was wrong as well. Later, Sonam was too trolled for dragging Esha in the debate, and she had eventually deleted all her tweets.