The Leicester City fairytale may not have continued this season in the Premier League, but can the English side just about shock everyone and progress even further in the UEFA Champions League this season?

The Foxes, managed by Craig Shakespeare, welcome Atletico de Madrid at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday April 18 in their second leg quarterfinal match.

Leicester trail 0-1 from the first leg.

It was a complete defensive performance from Leicester at the Vicente Calderon last week and dear, did they live up to be as resolute as ever in their defence. On the other hand, there wasn't even one shot on goal from the Foxes.

Take an early look around the Leicester City Stadium ahead of #LeiAtm! ?? #lcfc #UCL #ChampionsLeague A post shared by Leicester City (@lcfc) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

Atletico attacked from the intro to the outro and thanks to Leicester, they could not score any from open play. Antoine Griezmann scored the only goal of the match via a penalty, which should never have been a penalty in the first place.

Leicester defensive rock Robert Huth is suspended for the match and that's a major worry. Wes Morgan, too, isn't 100% match fit. On the other side, the likes of Koke, Saul Niguez, Gabi and Antoine Griezmann are entering the match after not taking the field in Atletico's weekend fixture, and have the much-needed rest.

Match schedule

Date Time Venue April 18 7:45 pm BST (12:45 am IST [Tuesday]) King Power Stadium, Leicester