Here's some great news for all Mumbaikars who love pets. Uber, otherwise used for after-party getaway rides and last-minute commutes, is going to make your day with doughnuts and puppies.

UberPUPPIES is back for the second time and only Mumbai residents get those adorable furry cuddles this time around. Uber has partnered with Krispy Kreme -- the renowned snack-stop popular for their doughnuts -- to bring a sweet treat along with puppy-love to Mumbaikars.

This is a limited-period offer, where Uber users can get doughnuts on demand, which will be delivered with puppies. Unlike the first edition of UberPUPPIES, you'll be able to adopt one of the furbabies on the spot.

The second iteration of UberPUPPIES is part of its #PuppiesAndDoughnuts initiative, which aims to raise awareness and promote pet adoption for homeless puppies in the city. This on-demand request is free for all, but anyone opting for the service can make a donation to World For All.

It is natural that there will be heavy demand for the service due to limited availability of puppies and a fixed timeframe. Each rider gets only 15 minutes with the puppy, unless he or she decides to adopt, in which case there will be guidance from a World For All representative on all key things about pet adoption and volunteering.

If you're concerned about the puppies being taken from one place to another in cars, Uber assures that there will be puppy-proofed cars to ensure their safety, and a very tight dispatch radius. If you are unable to get your request accepted, riders are free to put in multiple requests through the app.

Here's how to request UberPUPPIES and UberEats doughnuts

Open Uber app on September 15 between 1 pm and 3 pm.

You'll find #PuppiesAndDoughnuts option within the app

Hit request

Once accepted, the driver will be on his way to you with some doughnuts and a puppy.