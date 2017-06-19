Uber will introduce boat services for the Croatian islands from 26 June, allowing customers to hail a boat from the regular Uber app. UberBOAT will only be available as a point to point drop off from four locations, but an expansion of the service is under consideration for similar island-hopper locations such as Greece, Italy and Turkey.
UberBOAT setup in Croatia for island hoppers
Uber will introduce boat services for the Croatian islands from 26 June, allowing customers to hail a boat from the regular Uber app. UberBOAT will only be available as a point to point drop off from four locations, but an expansion of the service is under consideration for similar island-hopper locations such as Greece, Italy and Turkey.
- June 19, 2017 21:48 IST
