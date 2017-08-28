Ending months of speculation, Uber picks Expedias Khosrowshahi as its prospective new CEO.If he takes the job, he would have a steep task ahead of him that includes not just repairing Uber and amp;#39;s corporate image but also creating a profitable business after years of losses.
Uber names new CEO pick
Ending months of speculation, Uber picks Expedias Khosrowshahi as its prospective new CEO.If he takes the job, he would have a steep task ahead of him that includes not just repairing Uber and amp;#39;s corporate image but also creating a profitable business after years of losses.
- August 28, 2017 17:32 IST
