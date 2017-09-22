Transport for London has announced it will not be renewing Ubers license to operate as a private hire operator from 1 October. Around 40,000 Uber drivers currently operate in London, and the service is used by 3.5 million customers each week.
Uber loses London license and people are freaking out
- September 22, 2017 18:00 IST
