A driver of Uber, a popular app-based cab service allegedly molested a woman passenger after locking her up inside the car in India's capital Delhi on March 9.

The driver, who is not registered with Uber also threatened to harm the woman. He was later arrested by the police on the same day.

"The accused driver has been identified as Sanjeev alias Sanju. He was driving the cab despite not being registered with Uber," Hindustan Times quoted deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Aslam Khan as saying.

Different driver than one shown in app

The woman, who is in her twenties is an employee of a Multinational Company in Sonepat. She usually drives to her workplace but chose to take a cab on Friday.

She got into the cab around 7pm, but noticed that the vehicle did not have a yellow number plate. She still took the car," said the DCP. The victim found the driver's behavior suspicious since the beginning.

"The driver called someone and spoke about meeting somewhere and drinking together. The woman immediately checked the driver's details on the Uber app and found it was another person," the DCP explained.

The victim panicked when the driver took an isolated route, which is different from the one she usually took on the way back home. When the driver slowed down the car at a traffic junction near Mukarba Chowk, the victim tried to jump out the cab. However, Sanjeev immediately activated the central locking system of the vehicle.

The driver threatened to harm the woman and passed sexual remarks at her. The woman's attempt to shout for help also went in vain.