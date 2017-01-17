UAE's Ambassador to India, Ahmed Al Banna has denied media reports that UAE officials have raided Dawood Ibrahim's properties and assets worth Rs 15,000 crore in UAE.

"I heard about the reports, but with all respect to the media (that reported the story), I have no information about such raids taking place," Ambassador Banna told the Hindu. About two weeks ago, the BJP government cited media reports claiming that properties of India's most wanted criminal, Dawood Ibrahim, amounting to Rs 15,000 crore had been seized by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "masterstroke diplomacy," in a tweet. Although the above mentioned claim was not endorsed by the government, the @BJP4India twitter handle is yet to delete the post.

In the tweet, the BJP said "Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India's most wanted criminals, Dawood Ibrahim's properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE." According to unconfirmed media reports, the ruling party claims that the prime minister had handed over a list of Dawood's assets to the UAE government during his visit to the country last year and demanded strong action against the don.

It further said that the UAE government has "taken action" after investigations based on the dossier. It is believed that efforts are being made to bring back Dawood Ibrahim to face the law in India.

The mafia don is also accused of masterminding terror attacks across India and also faces charges of money laundering and extortion. India and the United States have in the past accused him for bankrolling the militant group Al Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). According to a US Department of Treasury report, Ibrahim has been listed as a "terrorist supporter."

According to a report in Forbes, Dawood Ibrahim's estimated net worth is $6.7 billion as of May 2015. Not only that, the "underworld don" also has strong links to bollywood.