Day 1 of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup has been full of mixed emotions, especially for the hosts India, but there has not been a single match where we have not seen goals. Colombia lost 0-1 to Ghana, while New Zealand drew 1-1 against Turkey. Milli Takimlar of Turkey and Ghana's Sadiq Ibrahim remained the first two scorers of the tournament.

The evening matches saw India going down 0-3 to the United States of America in New Delhi, while at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Paraguay defeated Mali in a five-goal thriller.

Eleven goals already from four matches and judging by the trend, we possibly won't be seeing a goal drought in the tournament.

A mouthwatering clash between South American football giants Brazil and European football giants Spain remains the highlight of Day 2. It is one of the biggest matches of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 group stages and has the potential to be a tournament final.

No surprise therefore, that football fans in Kerala flocked in huge numbers to buy tickets for this crucial match at the JLN Stadium in Kochi. The match was sold out weeks prior to the start of the tournament on Friday.

Here is the complete Day 2 schedule:

Goa - JLN Stadium

Germany vs Costa Rica

Time: 5 pm IST

TV channel (India): Sony ESPN

Live stream: Sony Liv

Iran vs Guinea

Time: 8 pm IST

TV channel (India): Sony TEN 2/HD

Live stream: Sony Liv

Kochi - JLN Stadium

Brazil vs Spain

Time: 5 pm IST

TV channel (India): Sony TEN 2/HD

Live stream: Sony Liv

DPR Korea vs Niger