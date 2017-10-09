US Vice President Mike Pence walked out of a National Football League game on 8 October in his home state of Indiana after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration that began last year as a symbolic protest about police violence against racial minorities. President Donald Trump has criticised players sharply for the protests and pressed the NFL to ban them.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel during national anthem
- October 9, 2017 16:47 IST
