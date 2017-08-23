The U.S. Navy will in the coming hours relieve the three-star admiral Joseph Aucoin who commands its seventh fleet following a series of collisions in Asia. Aucoin, who became the commander of the 7th fleet based in Yokosuka, Japan, in September 2015, was expected to retire in a few weeks. But his departure has been brought forward due to the developments.
U.S. Navy to relieve 7th Fleet Commander after series of deadly collisions
- August 23, 2017 14:43 IST
