The U.S. army is developing technology called real-time spatial location tracking, which will allow soldiers to see buried bombs in order to clear them, instead of relying on audible detection. Christopher Marshall, a scientist in the Countermine Division of the Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate said, By providing this information to the soldier, it makes it easier to operate and it means a faster response.
U.S. Army Developing Technology To See Buried Bombs
Mar 12, 2018 20:32 IST
