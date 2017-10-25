A Holocaust memorial will be built in Victoria Town Gardens near to the Houses of Parliament in London.The memorial will be designed by Adjaye Associates who won an international competition to design the memorial.The U.K. government have pledged £50m towards the construction which is proposed to be open by 2021.
U.K. Holocaust memorial to be built near Houses of Parliament
- October 25, 2017 18:47 IST
