The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a payment of Rs 2.43 crore to batting legend and India Under-19 coach Rahul Dravid. Under his guidance, the team won the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand recently.
On its website, BCCI put out the details of payments (above Rs 25 lakh) made to cricketers, coaches, commentators and others in the month of January.
As per the list, Dravid received Rs 2.43 crore as "Professional fees for the period 01.07.17 to 31.12.17 as per Inv No 035/2017-18". It is for a six-month period.
On February 3, India defeated Australia in the final to lift the U-19 World Cup. For the achievement, BCCI had announced Rs 50 lakh for coach Dravid and Rs 30 lakh each to players. Other members of the support staff will get Rs 20 lakh each.
Recently retired left-arm paceman Ashish Nehra was given a "one time benefit" of Rs 60 lakh by the BCCI. India players Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha and Kuldeep Yadav too received payments.
Details of payments (above Rs 25 lakh) made by BCCI in the month of January 2018
|Date
|Party Name
|CHQ./RTGS Amt.in INR
|Particulars
|01.01.2018
|The Andhra Cricket Association
|174,00,000.00
|Adv agst amount due to association-Andhra Cricket Association - Hosting Fees of India Vs Srilanka (ODI) at 17th Dec 2017 @ Vishakhapatnam vide Inv no 45 dtd 20th Dec 17
|01.01.2018
|Zoom Communications Ltd.
|13297500.00
|2nd 25% for Broadcast Production Services for Domestic Season 2017-18. Inv.No.ZCL/2017-18/068. (BCCI/188/2017)
|01.01.2018
|Seavalley Resorts Pvt. Ltd. - Novotel Visakhapatnam
|42,42,629.00
|Stay and food charges for India A and New Zealand A teams and support staff from 04/10 to 16/10. Inv No. 9694, 9695 (BCCI/HQ/23(B)/4115/2017)
|01.01.2018
|Thomas Cook India Ltd
|41,42,988.00
|Foreign currency issue to Indian team for South Africa tour and India A for New Zealand tour
|01.01.2018
|Saurashtra Cricket Association
|41,20,320.00
|Hosting & Participation Subsidy, Match Fees claim for Saurashtra as per Invoice No 19 dtd 23/11/2017 -BCCI/HQ/49(D)/3982/2017-SCA-U23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy Lg 17-18
|01.01.2018
|Zoom Communications Ltd.
|3931200.00
|2nd 50% for providing Broadcast Production Services for Ranji Digital Production 2017. Inv.No.ZCL/2017-18/069. (BCCI/188/2017)
|01.01.2018
|Alston Elliot India Pvt. Ltd.
|3017231.00
|Core Graphics services provided for TV Feed Production for Australia Series Sep-Oct 2017. Inv.No.261/17/BCC/I/098. (BCCI/181/2017)
|01.01.2018
|Paras Mhambrey
|27,00,000.00
|Prof.Fees from Aug 2017 to Nov 2017
|02.01.2018
|Yourself for Income Tax
|62157634.00
|TDS for the month of December 2017
|02.01.2018
|Maharashtra Cricket Association
|7743001.00
|Payment of Net GST after deduction of TDS from Invoice no MCA-GST-2017-18-23 raised for Bank Loan repayment of Instalment due.
|03.01.2018
|Zoom Communications Ltd.
|28066500.00
|Balance 50% for providing production services for Sri Lanka tour to India. Inv No. ZCL/2017-18/076 (BCCI/190/2017)
|03.01.2018
|Jharkhand State Cricket Association
|3487959.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy League Tournament Inv no JSCA/17-18/011 dtd 3-11-17 BCCI/HQ/49(U)/4143/2017
|03.01.2018
|M Kartik
|3061800.00
|Commentary fees for Ind vs SL series 2017-18. Inv No. MK/2017-2018/006 (BCCI/194/2017)
|04.01.2018
|Yourself for Income Tax
|80650470.00
|TDS as per TRACES order payment under
protest / without prejudice to Income Tax Authorities
|05.01.2018
|Rahul Dravid
|24300000.00
|Professional fees for the period 01.07.17 to 31.12.17 as per Inv No 035/2017-18
|05.01.2018
|Delhi & District Cricket Association
|21412494.00
|Reimbursement of Expenses Inv no DDCA/GST/17-18/016 dtd 20-12-17
|05.01.2018
|Trade Wings Ltd.
|12500000.00
|Ad hoc advance against invoices
|05.01.2018
|Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd
|5764891.00
|Payment of Electricity Dues of Assam Cricket Association
|08.01.2018
|Yourself for Income Tax
|1802,24,419
|TDS paid under protest / without prejudice to Income Tax Authorities
|08.01.2018
|Ashish Nehra
|60,00,000.00
|One time benefit
|09.01.2018
|Hardik Pandya
|12770884.00
|Tour fee, Match fee and Retainership fee (Jul to Sep 17) India tour to Sri Lanka and West Indies as per Inv No 026/17-18 and Letter No BCCI/HQ/47(C-3)/4199/2017
|09.01.2018
|Wriddhiman Saha
|5781991.00
|Match fee, Tour fee and Retainership fee (Jul-Sep 17) for India tour to Sri Lanka as per Inv No 7 and Letter No BCCI/HQ/47(C-3)/4220/2017
|09.01.2018
|Trade Wings Ltd.
|2725000.00
|50% advance towards India A tour to England in June 2018.
|10.01.2018
|Gagan Khoda
|5400000.00
|Professional fees for the period February to November 2017 as per Inv No BCCI-001/17-18 and Letter No BCCI/HQ/47(C-2)/4261/2017
|10.01.2018
|The Landmark Hotel
|2875535.00
|Stay charges of Team India, New Zealand team, support staff, match officials and BCCI officials for Ind vs NZ ODI at Kanpur from 26/10 to 30/10. Inv No. 17114371 (BCCI/HQ/23(B)/4170/2017)
|11.01.2018
|Kerala Cricket Association
|194300000.00
|Advance agst additional amount due to association - vide Inv no BCCI/2017-18-17 dtd 03-01-2018
|12.01.2018
|Abhinav Mukund
|3369600.00
|Match fee, Tour fee and Retainership fee (Jul-Sep17) for India to Sri Lanka as per Inv No 001 and Letter No BCCI/HQ/47(C-3)/4354/2017
|16.01.2018
|Yourself for GST
|229085770.00
|GST Payment for the month of December 2017 - BCCI Maharashtra
|16.01.2018
|Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association
|17400000.00
|Hosting Fees T20 between India & Srilanka at Indore on 22-12-17Inv no MPCA/2017-18/42 dtd 02-11-18
|16.01.2018
|Assam Cricket Association
|3377062.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy Group "Ä" Tournament 2016-17 Inv no 004 dtd 3-11-17 BCCI/HQ/49(G)/4376/2017
|16.01.2018
|Jharkhand State Cricket Association
|2828815.00
|Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy Group "C" Tournament 2016-17 Inv no JSCA/17-18/007 dtd 3-11-17 BCCI/HQ/49(Q)/4381/2017
|16.01.2018
|Jharkhand State Cricket Association
|2599667.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Women One Day Super League K/O Tournament 2016-17 Inv no JSCA/17-18/018 dtd 3-11-17 BCCI/HQ/51(V)/4337/2017
|18.01.2018
|Odisha Cricket Association
|17400000.00
|T20 - India v Srilanka 20.12.2017 - Hosting Fees - against Advance due to AssociationsInv no OCA-2018/1304 dated 11-01-178
|18.01.2018
|Korn/Ferry International Pvt Ltd
|5634091.00
|Balance amount for service rendered in conjunction of Director- NCA & GM- Cricket Operation and Out of pocket expenses as per Inv No 369100086,143, 149, 210, 255, 190, 234
|18.01.2018
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. - The Park Kolkata
|4464000.00
|Stay charges of TV production crew during Ind vs SL test match at Kolkata. Inv No. 10086756 (BCCI/200/2017)
|18.01.2018
|Trade Wings Ltd.
|3477462.00
|Cost of air tickets issued to BCCI officials, match officials, anti corruption officials etc. during IPL 2017. Inv No. BCCI-IPL/17/06/225 (IPL/412/2017)
|19.01.2018
|Ajinkya Rahane
|14759890.00
|Tour fee, Match fee & Retainership fee (July - Sep 17) for India tour to West Indies and Sri Lanka as per Inv N0 001 and Letter No BCCI/HQ/47(C-3)/83/2018
|19.01.2018
|Kuldeep Singh Yadav
|10826884.00
|Tour fee, Match fee & Retainership fee (July - Sep 17) for India tour to West Indies and Sri Lanka as per Inv KY/11/2017 and Letter No BCCI/HQ/47(C-3)/85/2018
|23.01.2018
|Yourself for Income Tax
|1000000000.00
|Income tax demand - AY 2013-14 - paid under protest
|25.01.2018
|Sanjay Vijay Manjrekar
|3628800.00
|Crew Fee for TV Feed Production during Sri Lanka Series Nov-Dec 2017. (BCCI/210/2017)
|30.01.2018
|Mithun Manhas
|7560000.00
|Professional Charges of Mr. Mithun Manhas, Head Coach-JKCA for FY 2015-16 & FY 2016-17
|30.01.2018
|Goa Cricket Association
|5437270.00
|Reimbursement of Various Expenses as per list & as per Invoice No GST/JAN/51 dtd 22-01-18
|30.01.2018
|Delhi & District Cricket Association
|4751360.00
|Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy B Group Matches 2015-16Inv no DDCA/GST/17-18/017 dtd 01-01-18 BCCI/HQ/49(P)/111/2018
|30.01.2018
|Sanspareils Greenlands Pvt Ltd
|2617843.00
|Purchase of Cricket Balls for Various Association as per Letter No BCCI/HQ/24(C)/66/2018