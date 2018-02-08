The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a payment of Rs 2.43 crore to batting legend and India Under-19 coach Rahul Dravid. Under his guidance, the team won the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand recently.

On its website, BCCI put out the details of payments (above Rs 25 lakh) made to cricketers, coaches, commentators and others in the month of January.

India U-19 team wins World Cup

As per the list, Dravid received Rs 2.43 crore as "Professional fees for the period 01.07.17 to 31.12.17 as per Inv No 035/2017-18". It is for a six-month period.

On February 3, India defeated Australia in the final to lift the U-19 World Cup. For the achievement, BCCI had announced Rs 50 lakh for coach Dravid and Rs 30 lakh each to players. Other members of the support staff will get Rs 20 lakh each.

Recently retired left-arm paceman Ashish Nehra was given a "one time benefit" of Rs 60 lakh by the BCCI. India players Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha and Kuldeep Yadav too received payments.

Details of payments (above Rs 25 lakh) made by BCCI in the month of January 2018