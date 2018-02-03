It was a historic moment for India in New Zealand today (February 3) as they defeated Australia to win their fourth Under-19 World Cup trophy.
At Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval on Saturday, the Rahul Dravid-coached side successfully chased down 218 in the final. It was a top-class effort from the "Boys in Blue" as they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.
In the title clash, opener Manjot Kalra was the star with an unbeaten 101 as India scored 220/2 in 38.5 overs. Harvik Desai hit the winning runs, a boundary, to trigger wild celebrations in the Indian camp.
For captain Prithvi Shaw, it was a moment to cherish. He is only the sixth Indian skipper to have won World Cup. He scored 29 in the final.
India are now the most successful side in U-19 World Cup history. No team has won the trophy four times. India's previous triumphs came in 2000, 2008, 2012.
Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev was the first Indian skipper to win a World Cup. India defeated the mighty West Indies at Lord's, England in the final to bring home the trophy.
Indian captains winning World Cups
Senior level
1983 - Kapil Dev
India beat West Indies by 43 runs (June 25, 1983) - Lord's, London (England)
2007 (World T20) - MS Dhoni
India beat Pakistan by five runs (September 24, 2007) - Wanderers, Johannesburg (South Africa)
2011 - MS Dhoni
India won by six wickets (April 2, 2011) - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (India)
Under-19s
2000 - Mohammed Kaif
India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets (January 28, 2000) - Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo (Sri Lanka)
2008 - Virat Kohli
India beat South Africa by 12 (Duckworth/Lewis method) (March 2, 2008) - Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)
2012 - Unmukt Chand
India beat Australia by six wickets (August 26, 2012) - Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville (Australia)
2018 - Prithvi Shaw
India beat Australia by eight wickets (February 3, 2018) - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (New Zealand)