Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy took 4/20 and Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 90 to help India fashion a 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe, while opener Nathan McSweeney slammed 156 and fast bowler Jason Ralston produced a record haul of 7/15 as Australia thumped Papua New Guinea by 311 runs as the two former champions progressed to the Super League quarter-finals from Group B in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand on Friday, January 19.

Also joining in the Super League quarter-finals were former champions Pakistan who defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in a Group D match. Pakistan will now wait for the outcome of the Afghanistan versus Ireland match on Saturday in Whangarei to find out if they will top the group or finish runners-up.

The three sides have now joined Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and South Africa, while the England and Canada match on Saturday will decide if Bangladesh also goes through to the Super League quarter-finals, which will start on Monday, 22 January.

Roy, who had finished with five wickets in the previous match against PNG, bowled an immaculate line and length as India dismissed the opposition for only 154 and got to the target in quick time with openers Shubman Gill and Aveet Desai returning unbeaten on 90 and 56, respectively. The three-time champions finished with three wins, including a 100-run victory over Australia earlier in the league, which proved decisive in the final standings.

India vs Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe lost wickets regularly and were never on the way to a challenging total. Left-hander Milton Shumba top-scored with 36 while captain Liam Roche (31) and Wesley Madhevere (30) were the other main contributors in a total of 154 in 48.1 overs.

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy followed his five-wicket haul against PNG with figure of four for 20 while left-arm medium-fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma finished with two wickets each, conceding 10 and 22 runs, respectively.

In reply, Shubman Gill put on 155 runs for the unbroken first wicket as India romped to victory in 21.4 overs. Gill clubbed 14 fours and a six in a 59-ball 90 and Desai's 56 came off 73 balls with eight fours and a six.

India captain Prithvi Shaw: "It's a really good start for us in this tournament. We always talk about we should learn to win the games, every game is important for us, even if we are playing a weaker game, we have to play to our standards.

"In every game we have shown intensity and attitude. We carry the same intensity, that's why we are winning. As for our team, we have not decided on a first eleven as of now but we have enough options."

Scores in brief

Group B

Australia beat PNG by 311 runs, Lincoln 3, Christchurch

Australia 370-8, 50 overs (Nathan McSweeney 156, Jason Sangha 88, Param Uppal 61; James Tau 2-42, Leke Morea 2-59, Sema Kamea 2-63, Daure Aiga 2-89)

PNG 59 all out, 24.5 overs (Jason Ralston 7-15)

Player of the match: Nathan McSweeney (Australia)

India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets, Bay Oval, Tauranga

Zimbabwe 154 all out, 48.1 overs (Milton Shumba 36, Liam Roche 31, Wesley Madhevere 30; Anjukul Roy 4-20, Arshdeep Singh 2-10, Abhishek Sharma 2-22).

India 155 for no loss, 21.4 overs (Shubman Gill 90 not out, Aveet Desai 56 not out)

Player of the match: Shubman Gill

Group D

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by three wickets, Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Sri Lanka 188 all out, 48.2 overs (Jehan Daniel 53, Ashen Bandara 37; Suleman Shafqat 3-29, Shaheen Afridi 2-41)

Pakistan 190-7, 43.3 overs (Ali Zaryab Asif 59, Mohammad Zaid Alam 28; Thisara Rashmika 3-47)