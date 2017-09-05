It's no secret that characters from various television shows often become an inseparable part of passionate viewers.

While some fans are interested in sweeping dramas, some love giggling over cartoons. There is also a section of viewers that loves tuning in for anything and everything about superheroes.

But nothing gets their fandom flags flying like talking about the characters who light up the small screens each week.

Whatever blend of writing, acting, and magic puts these characters in front of the viewers' eyeballs, they just can't get enough of them. Let's take a look at seven inspiring characters from TV shows who taught us to be awesome.

Phoebe Buffay from Friends

Phoebe Buffay was by far the coolest member of the lovable Friends gang. Some wanted to look like Rachel and others wanted to cook like Monica, but everyone wanted to be like Pheebs.

From honesty to self-confidence, Phoebe taught the viewers what really matters in life. Indian fans of Friends can watch the show on Comedy Central.

Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother

The man himself once sang it: Barney Stinson: that guy's awesome. The suit-wearing best friend of Ted, Marshall, Lily, and Robin was prepared to prompt for a high-five or drop the perfect pick-up line. In short, he was legen -- wait for it -- dary! Legendary!

Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones

Pretty much everybody's favourite Game Of Thrones character, Tyrion brings his ingenious plans, hilarious puns and epic speeches to the show. He is the only member of the Lannister family that has forever been likeable.

Played by Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage, Tyrion has a story that is one of the most interesting of the series, and what is to come will surely be amazing.

Betty Cooper from Riverdale

Betty or Veronica? This might be the most well-worn debate in comics history, but let's be real here: Betty's great, smart, kindhearted and only slightly unhinged when it comes to her obsession with the boy next door.

Betty's been shown to be incredibly talented in everything, from fixing cars to playing in a band. Catch up with the latest episodes of Riverdale in India on Colors Infinity.

Big Boo Carrie from Orange Is The New Black

Big Boo Black is a proud butch lesbian with lots of tattoos and an eye for her next conquest. She clearly gives us some "awesome" goals.

Indian fans of Orange Is The New Black can catch up with the latest episodes of the show on Colors Infinity.

Harvey Specter from Suits

Popular, successful, a hit with women, smooth, witty and wealthy. It would be easy to be jealous of Suits' suave lawyer Harvey Specter.

Sharply dressed Gabriel Macht and his bravado, cockiness and comebacks mean he remains the coolest man on TV. Watch Suits in India on Comedy Central.

Sylar from Heroes

A historic villain that was easily the best part about Heroes, Sylar exudes nastiness by splitting people's heads open to examine their brains and gain their knowledge and powers.

Sylar wins for the vicious visual. It's the iconic Heroes super power, even if it's on the villainous side — but sometimes, you gotta let the bad guy win one. Heroes airs in India on Colors Infinity.