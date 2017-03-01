Royal Enfield motorcycles saw yet another month of robust sales in February 2017. Eicher Motors, which makes the motorcycles, sold 58,439 units during the month, up 19 percent from 49,156 motorcycles sold in February 2016. Exports rose 7 percent to 1,702 units.

Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Hero Motocorp are yet to report their volume sales data.

Other entities in the two-wheeler space in India include unlisted entities such as Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI), Yamaha Motor, Suzuki Motors India Ltd. (SMIL) and Vespa India.

TVS Motor shares were down marginally to Rs 424 apiece, Hero Motocorp up 1.21 percent at Rs 3,173 and Bajaj Auto almost flat at Rs 2,771.