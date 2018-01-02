Most of the two-wheeler makers in India have posted positive sales in the last month of 2017.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield witnessed positive sales in December 2017 with sales of 66,968 units in total including domestic and exports, recording a growth of 16 percent over the same period last year. Royal Enfield closed the year, putting up a total of 5,79,462 units in the calendar year 2017-18 as against 4,77,688 units in 2016-17.

Also read: Aprilia SR 150 2018 model: This new Matte Green colour is all you need to see today

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India, a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motor Corporation, clocked sales of 39,786 units in December 2017, recording year-on-year growth of 50.16 percent. Suzuki India has shown an increase in both domestic, and the export front. The domestic sales contributed 32,786 units, up from 21,362 units in December 2016; while exports stood at 7,000 units; as against 5,133 units recorded for the same month last year.

Cumulatively, Suzuki has surpassed the 4 lakh unit sale milestone for the FY 2017-18, clocking 4,20,736 units during April-December 2017 period. Riding on these strong performances, Suzuki Motorcycle India record a total sale of 5,41,389 units in this year, a growth of 37.46 percent over 3,93,828 units clocked in 2016, making 2017 one of the most successful years for the company in India.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company registered growth of 39 percent, increasing from 184,944 units in December 2016 to 256,909 units in the month of December 2017.

Total two-wheeler sales saw an increase of 37.9 percent with sales increasing from 179,551 units in December 2016 to 247,630 units in December 2017. Domestic two-wheelers recorded growth of 35.4 percent with sales increasing from 153,456 units in December 2016 to 207,778 units in December 2017.

Scooter sales of the company grew by 50.5 percent from 55,557 units in December 2016 to 83,640 units in December 2017. Motorcycles sales grew by 63.7 percent with sales of 95,281 units in December 2017.

The company's total exports grew by 55.8 percent from 30,694 units registered in the month of December 2016 to 47,818 units in December 2017.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto's total sales in December grew by 30 percent. It posted sales of 2.92 lakh units last month as against 2.25 lakh units sold in year-ago. Total domestic sales of Bajaj increased 25 percent year-on-year to 1.49 lakh units. The exports rose 35 percent to 1.43 lakh units in December 2017.