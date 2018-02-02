Many have been arguing for giving the death penalty for child rapists, considering the seriousness of the crime, and how such sickos go back to lead normal lives and continue to be threats to the safety of children.

But on Thursday, the central government told the Supreme Court that it was against capital punishment for those who rape children. And even as many are smarting from this decision, on Friday, a private member's Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by a prominent BJP lawmaker to make the death penalty mandatory for cow slaughter.

Cow Protection Bill

For sure, the bill was not moved by the government but it was moved by BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy, and although it may not reflect the government's thinking on the matter, it shows how lopsided the priorities of India's lawmakers – and the ruling party– are.

Swamy introduced the Cow Protection Bill, 2017, in the Rajya Sabha, seeking capital punishment for those who slaughter cows. The Bill wants to create "an authority to ensure stabilisation of population of cows" and provide deterrent punishment to those who slaughter cows.

"It was the British who made cow slaughter fashionable in our country. Modern science says cows have many scientific uses. Urea is used to make modern allopathic medicines. The U.S has given patents for urine to be used in medicine," Swamy said while introducing the bill.

He further added, "Our ancient rishis have told us this. The veneration of the cows is justifiable for these reasons. We should set up gaushalas in every village. Because cow meat has such high export value, we need a strong punishment as a deterrent. Capital punishment."

Death penalty for rapists

On the other hand, additional solicitor general PS Narasimha has told the Supreme Court that "death penalty is not the answer for everything", despite the nation being rattled by the number of rape and sexual abuse of children increasing day by day.

The Centre opposed the notion of awarding death penalty to paedophiles and rapists despite a public outcry for a deterrent punishment. The government also made it clear that it was not going to make any amendments to the existing laws on child abuse.

Narasimha said the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has stringent provisions for punishing those who sexually assault children. Those who are accused of raping a child can get a minimum of 10 years of imprisonment and a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. If it is a gangrape of a minor, the punishment could range from 20 years to life imprisonment.

Cows over children

In a society that protects cows more than our children, the government has to ensure its priorities are sorted. Children are our future and those who brutalise them deserve little sympathy. But in a country where reports of child rape and murder are being subsumed by headlines of lynching and assaults over the cow, such simple logic does not hold much sway.

If the same wrath of the modern day society -- over beef -- was on par with the need to keep our children safe and secure, India would be moving along the right path. Where child abuse and rapes are rampant, it is indeed a sad state of affairs that the cows get more protection.