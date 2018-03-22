Two U.S. tourists killed in Great Barrier Reef helicopter crash

Two U.S. tourists have died in a helicopter crash while on a tour of Australia and amp;#39;s Great Barrier Reef. A 65-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man from Hawaii died soon after they were pulled from the wreckage by the pilot, after the Eurocopter EC120 Colibri helicopter plunged into the sea. They were around 250 metres from a pontoon in the Hardy Reef which has an underwater viewing chambers to see the famous coral.