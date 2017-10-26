Two tigers have been rescued from a zoo in a abandoned amusement park in Syria.Their journey to safety took them two months. They travelled through Turkey and Jordan before reaching their destination in the Netherlands.
Two tigers rescued from Syria take a two month trip to safety
Two tigers have been rescued from a zoo in a abandoned amusement park in Syria.Their journey to safety took them two months. They travelled through Turkey and Jordan before reaching their destination in the Netherlands.
- October 26, 2017 17:07 IST
-