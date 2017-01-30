- Play How can dog licks kill you?
Two suspects arrested after six killed in Quebec mosque attack
Six people have been killed and eight wounded when gunmen opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada during evening prayers on 29 January. The police declined to give details of the shooters identities or motives. The incident has been described as terrorist attack on Muslims by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
