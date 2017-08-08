Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod, who were both officers with the Maharashtra Police Department, in India, have been fired after falsely claiming they reached the summit of Mount Everest.

Maharashtra Police confirmed today, the couple had "morphed photographs" to portray their 'fake' success reaching the 8,850m (29,035ft) summit.

Additional Commissioner Sahebrao Patil told the PTI that the couple "shared misleading information" and "brought disrepute to the Maharashtra Police department".

An inquiry was launched last year after the pair's claims were queried by fellow climbers. The couple had initially had told reporters that their pictures were real.

Last year, the Nepalese authorities also imposed a 10-year mountaineering ban on the couple after concluding that their claim was fake.

Now it's not clear if the couple will also face charges in India.

