Less than a week before the official launch of Galaxy Note8, Samsung has released two new video trailers revealing upcoming the flagship device's capabilities.

In the first teaser, Samsung highlights the key feature of Galaxy Note8's camera: Bokeh Effect, which helps users capture stunning images with a clear focus on the subject, while the surrounding scene gets blurred. The interesting thing to note in the clip is that the company hints that the device will be able to offer Bokeh effect on both long shot mode (subject very far from the camera) and macro photography mode (subject very near to the camera).

In the second video, Samsung shows a person drawing emojis, words (Korean) and painting scenes using different brushes, hinting that Galaxy Note8's S Pen will offer numerous brush stroke options from super slim to thick and calligraphy-like effects.

Samsung Galaxy Note8: What we know so far

As per the information gathered so far, the upcoming Galaxy Note8 will boast Infinity Display seen in the current flagship Galaxy S8 series, but will be slightly bigger. It will sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ super AMOLED screen with S Pen stylus support.

Under the hood, it is said to house 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core or Samsung Exynos 8895 (depending on the region of sale) and 3,300mAh battery.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, Galaxy Note8 is expected to come packed with two 12 MP cameras (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus + Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), and on the front, a wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung is said to offer Galaxy Note8 in four vivid colours — Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Deep Ocean Blue and Orchid Grey and retail it for around $1,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 is slated to make its official debut on August 23 in the New York city. In the following day, it will be put up for pre-order in select global markets and finally hit stores in mid-September.

