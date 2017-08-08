The four-month-old infant Rohaan Sadiq from Pakistan, who was granted a medical visa by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj last month to undergo a heart surgery in Noida, is no more.

Kanwal Sadiq, Rohaan Sadiq's father, has confirmed that the toddler was suffering from diarrhoea after his return from India and passed away on Monday night.

Rohaan's family had got medical visa for India after his father made an appeal to Sushma Swaraj on twitter seeking her help to get medical treatment for his child.

The four-month-old who had a hole in his heart had successfully undergone surgery in a Noida hospital on July 18. Sushma Swaraj had also wished Rohaan 'good health and long life'.

Will Rohaan open doors for more Pakistanis those who have been waiting for medical visas to India?

