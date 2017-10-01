Two people have been stabbed and killed in a knife attack at Marseille and amp;#39;s Saint Charles train station (October 1). The assailant was shot dead by security forces, the French police have stated that the situation has been resolved and the perpetrator neutralised and shot down.
Two Killed In Marseille Knife Attack
- October 1, 2017 20:34 IST
