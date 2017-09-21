At least two civilians have been killed and 30 others injured in a grenade blast in Pulwama district's Tral area in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Terrorists tossed a grenade at a crowded bus stand in Tral township of south Kashmir's Pulwama district and then began firing, local media reported.

Two civilians, including a woman, died while several policemen, seven paramilitary personnel and civilians got injured in the blast.

The blast happened soon after Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Public Works Naeem Akhtar reached the spot to inaugurate a project. The minister escaped unhurt in the attack.

The injured have been admitted to Sub-district Hospital Tral, Greater Kashmir reported.

More details are awaited.