A car ran over unsuspecting pavement sleepers in the Kashmiri Gate area of Delhi at around 5.45 am on Thursday leaving at least two killed and three injured. The police have apprehended the driver.

A senior police officer told the Press Trust of India (PTI) that the victims were hit by a Hyundai i20 driven by a Class 12 student of a top school in the national capital. There were three people inside the car– all students of Class 12. While two managed to flee, the driver of the car was held by the police. The police are in the process of verifying his age even though he has claimed he is above 18.

The victims are yet to be identified while the driver Samar Chugh has been sent for a medical examination to ascertain whether he was in an inebriated state at the time of the accident. Chugh is a student of Delhi Public School Mathura and the son of a businessman. According to reports, he turned 18 on April 15 this year.

Chugh is a resident of Model Town in Delhi. The owner of the car– Chug's friend Ujjwal's father –is likely to face charges in connection with the accident. Chugh is likely to be booked under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.